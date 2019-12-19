House fire closes Gerrard Street East near Hannaford Street

Toronto firefighters deal with the aftermath of a fire at a home on Gerrard Street East, just east of Hannaford Street. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

No one appears to have been injured in a house fire that broke out in a home on Gerrard Street East near Hannaford Street on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 19.

Toronto Fire Services got the call for a house fire at approximately 2:22 p.m. and smoke was visible when firefighters arrived at the house on the south side of Gerrard just east of Hannaford.

Firefighters broke a couple of windows to release smoke, entered the house and quickly extinguished the fire.

A search of the two-storey house at 2353 Gerrard St. E. did not find anyone in the building and no injuries have been reported.

Numerous fire trucks remained at the scene as of 3:25 p.m, and Gerrard Street East was closed in both directions.

Toronto Fire said that there is still some work to be done at the scene, and cannot say when crews will be cleared from the area and Gerrard Street East reopened.

Police were directing drivers around the scene by sending them south on Hannaford or north on William Hancox Avenue for drivers coming from the west side. Drivers approaching from the east are also being redirected at Pickering Street.

The house appeared to be undergoing renovations as there was a portable toilet on the front porch and a building permit taped in the front window, but Toronto Fire Services could not confirm if work was being done at the house when the fire broke out.