Lantern Parade along Danforth Avenue to celebrate coming Winter Solstice

GreekTown On The Danforth will be celebrating the coming Winter Solstice with a Lantern Parade on the evening of Friday, Dec. 20.

The parade along Danforth Avenue is part of a number of events taking place in the area over the holiday season as part of the Winter in GreekTown celebrations which is being presented by the GreekTown On The Danforth BIA and East End Arts.

The Lantern Parade starts at 6 p.m. at Alexander the Great Parkette, 484 Danforth Ave. at Logan Avenue.

Along with some help from Axiom Circus, participants are invited to bring lanterns, flashlights and noise makers to help scare away the darkness in advance of the Winter Solstice which officially arrives at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21 (the first day of winter).

Other upcoming events planned as part of Winter in GreekTown include a Magic Wand-Making Workshop at the former Café Frappe, 519 Danforth Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22. The workshop takes place both days from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature artists from the Unicorn Festival.

On Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) there will be a carol sing taking place at 511 Danforth Ave. from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information on Winter in GreekTown events, please visit www.greektowntoronto.com