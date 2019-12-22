Main and Danforth Community Carol Sing slated for night of Sunday, Dec. 22

The Main and Danforth Community Carol Sing takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Hope United Church.

Hope United Church will host the Main and Danforth Community Carol Sing on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22.

Everyone is invited to the event which begins at 7 p.m.

After the singing, there will be hot chocolate and apple cider available. Song sheets will be provided and there will be songs of the season from all around the world.

The Main and Danforth Community Carol Sing is sponsored by the Danforth Village Community Association, Beach Metro News, and the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home and Cremation Centre.

Hope United Church is located 2250 Danforth Ave., which is on the northwest corner of Main Street.