Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Christmas can be part of our daily lives all year round

Rev. Angela J. Cluney shares a Christmas message, and reminds us that the spirit of the season can be a part of our daily lives all year round.

By REV. ANGELA J. CLUNEY

Over the past few years in our society, there has been an abundance of special days being highlighted in the media such as: Giving Tuesday and the National Day of Kindness.

These days focus on campaigns which encourage the generosity and goodwill of people. We are asked to reach out from our hearts to act generously and to share acts of kindness with others in these seemingly difficult times.

These days invite us to mindfully consider our responses and actions as people living together in our world. They are an important step in our mindfulness of how we each can make a difference in the world.

These special days stand out to me more than the fun days highlighted such as: Ugly Christmas Sweater or hot chocolate days.

Mind you, I enjoy both ugly Christmas sweaters and hot chocolate, but I am more thankful that we can focus on acts of giving and kindness in a deliberate way.

Encouraging all of us to do this is what I believe the season of Christmas is all about. It actually is what each of our daily lives should be about every day of every week.

I believe that the Christmas story we are about to relive in our hearts and souls reminds us of the very profound effect reaching out to others in generosity and kindness can have on us as humanity.

Long ago God gave us the greatest gift ever given with the birth of a child in a manger in the humble space of a stable. This gift of a newborn tells the world that we are indeed worthy and deserving of a life filled with blessings.

It is the gift that keeps giving each and every day as Jesus comes to live in our hearts. There is a desire for hope in our hurt society, and Jesus being born in such circumstances and with such difficulty reminds us that hope is never lost with God. All is possible with God!

The birth of the Christ Child encourages us to give back what we have so that the world in which we live can be a better place for all of us to live together in harmony.

Jesus brought peace into our world and it lives through each us and our actions now. We can share this hope and peace of Christ through our various acts of generosity and kindness by spreading joy and showing love to those crying out not just on the designated dates on the calendar.

God invites us to give of ourselves in meaningful and heartfelt ways so that we all will experience the beauty of Christ in our lives and we will be changed by the experience forever. Christmas can be a part of our daily lives all year round.

Merry Christmas!

Rev. Angela J. Cluney is from Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church.