Earth Headz Winter Classic hockey game in East York on Dec. 27 helps raise funds and awareness for climate change initiatives

The Earth Headz team cleaning up Stan Wadlow Park earlier this year. The group holds a charity hockey game on Friday, Dec. 27 at East York Memorial Arena to raise awareness and funds in support of local climate change initiatives. Photo: Submitted.

By NINA RAFEEK

On Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m., area residents are invited to attend the Earth Headz Winter Classic charity hockey game at East York Memorial Arena.

The game is a seminal charity event that aims to raise funds in support of local climate change initiatives.

Hosted by Earth Headz co-founders Nick Chronis and Dan Howse, the event aims to encourage the community to support action and raise awareness on climate change.

While the co-founders are currently shopping around for a funding recipient that best fits their mandate to make meaningful environmental change in the Beaches—East York community, they have so far raised $2,500, half of their $5,000 goal.

They have raised funds through t-shirt sales, their gofundme page and donations from local businesses. At Friday’s game, spectators will have the opportunity to place orders for their merchandise, with 100 per cent of profits going towards the Earth Headz initiative.

“We know playing hockey is not going to save the world, but our hope is that these kind of initiatives get the ball rolling and get people to start thinking, so that it translates to bigger, sustainable action,” said Chronis.

The grassroots initiative started last in May, when Chronis and Howse, both 22, were walking their dogs in Dieppe Park and couldn’t help but notice that there were piles of garbage along their path. They decided to clean up the park and shared their story on social media.

After garnering a remarkable positive response, the pair, who met as students at East York Collegiate, were inspired to keep it going by visiting one local park every weekend throughout the summer with a handful of their friends.

“It’s both really fulfilling, and I feel like we’re doing a good thing,” Chronis said.

Entrance to Friday night’s hockey game is free of charge and open to everyone. East York Memorial Arena is located at 888 Cosburn Ave.

For more information visit @earthheadz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or contact them at earthheadz@gmail.com.