Balmy Beach Club’s Hair of the Dog Run marks 40 years with Jan. 1 event

Runners leave the start line during the 2019 Hair of the Dog Run at the Balmy Beach Club. The 2020 version of the run, the 40th annual, takes place on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 1.

By AMANDA Da SILVA

The 40th annual Hair of the Dog fun run-walk is slated for New Year’s Day in the Beach.

The event is organized by the Balmy Beach Club and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. along the Boardwalk. The run starts and finishes at the Balmy Beach Club at the foot of Beech Avenue.

Russell Dunn, a lifelong member of the Balmy Beach Club came up with the idea for the run.

The event’s name comes from the term “hair of the dog that bit you,” which is a metaphor for drinking again to cure your hangover.

The run is kept ongoing by organizer Gaynor Reader and assistant Eleanor MacIntyre as Dunn had passed away five years ago.

“We’ve kept up the tradition because it has actually become a staple of the community,” Reader said. “We’ve had people coming out for 20 plus years to do the Hair of the Dog on New Year’s Day.”The Hair of the Dog fun run is an all-ages event.

Attendees have the option to do the nine-kilometre run or the three-kilometre walk/run.

While signing up, there are several categories to choose from such as: Men’s Open or Women’s Open, Youth Male or Female 18 and under, Men’s or Women’s Master 45 and over, Power Walkers 9K Men and Women, Parents with children in strollers or 3K Half Milers, 3KM Walkers and Runners, Parents with Strollers and the “Open Hangover” Hair of the Dog award.

To enter, the fees are $40 for adults, $12 for children 18 and under, and $70 for a family pass that includes two adults and any children 18 and under.

After the run-walk takes place, there will be a hot lunch served as well as the award ceremony for participants.

Part of the “Open Hangover” package includes an alcoholic drink (or juice or water if you prefer) that you will be served at lunch.

Funds that are collected during the fun run go towards Balmy Beach Club’s canoe/kayaking program for ages eight and up. The programs offered range from summer camps to full season programs and all year programs.

“We use that money to help run our programs in the summer and to keep our camp fees as low as possible,” Reader said.

Participants can either register on the day of the run-walk from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or preregister online at www. balmybeachcanoeclub.com