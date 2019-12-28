Menorah lighting at Kew Gardens to be hosted by Beach Hebrew Institute on Saturday, Dec. 28

The Beach Hebrew Institute hosts a menorah lighting ceremony on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 28 at Kew Gardens on Queen Street East.

The Beach Hebrew Institute hosts its annual menorah lighting and Latke Fest on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 28.

The celebration takes place on the seventh night of Chanukah, and will take place in front of Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East, between Lee Avenue and Waverley Road.

A giant menorah will be set up and lit starting at 6:30 p.m.

After the lighting there will be a Latke Fest at the Beach Hebrew Institute, 109 Kenilworth Ave.