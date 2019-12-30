TTC and GO Transit will be offering free New Year’s Eve service starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

There will be free TTC service on all streetcar, bus and subway routes from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

There will once again be free TTC rides on New Year’s Eve thanks to a partnership with Corby Spirit and Wine.

For the seventh year in a row, all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free to ride from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Also, Metrolinx will be offering free GO Train and UP Express rides on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

“New Year’s Eve is one of the most celebrated nights of the year and we want to do our part in helping people get home safe,” said Patrick O’Driscoll, President and CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine in a press release announcing the free TTC rides.

“For the last seven years we’ve provided over 1.2 million rides to Torontonians, keeping our streets safe on one of the biggest party nights on the calendar, and we could not be more proud of this partnership and its results keeping people from driving when they have been drinking.”

TTC Chair Jaye Robinson emphasized how the free TTC service on New Year’s Eve adds to public safety.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are proud to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely, especially on such a busy night in the city,” she said.

Along with the TTC free rides partnership, Corby has also joined forces this year with Arrive Alive to continue to raise awareness on the dangers of drinking and driving.

“We are proud to partner with allies like Corby and the TTC to help get our message across,” said Anne Leonard, President of Arrive Alive Drive Sober. “Corby Safe Rides is a wonderful initiative. We truly hope Torontonians will benefit from the free TTC on New Year’s Eve and enjoy a safe ride home.”

To encourage the use of the TTC on New Year’s Eve, riders will have a chance to win one of 10 prizes of a year of free TTC transportation. For more information on how to win the prizes, please visit CorbySafeRides.ca and engage on social media using the hashtag #CorbySafeRides.

Late evening TTC subway service on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day morning will run until 4 a.m. on all routes currently operating Monday to Friday evening service.

Below is the schedule for when last trains will be leaving:

The last trains on Line 1 leave Union Station at 3:30 a.m. for Finch Station and 3:34 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station. The last northbound train on Line 1 will connect at Bloor-Yonge Station with the last eastbound and westbound trains on Line 2, and at Sheppard-Yonge Station with the last eastbound train Line 4.

The last trains on Line 2 leave Bloor-Yonge Station at 3:37 a.m. for Kipling Station and 3:37 a.m. for Kennedy Station. The last eastbound train on Line 2 will connect with at Kennedy Station with the last eastbound train on Line 3.

The last train on Line 3 leaves Kennedy Station at 4:05 a.m. for McCowan Station.

The last train on Line 4 leaves Sheppard-Yonge Station at 3:58 a.m. for Don Mills Station.

For more on GO Transit’s New Year’s Eve schedule, please visit https://www.gotransit.com/en/travelling-with-us/promotions-and-events