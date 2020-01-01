Participants can still register this morning for the Balmy Beach Club’s Hair of the Dog Run on New Year’s Day

The Balmy Beach Club's Hair of the Dog Run takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 1 morning. Registration at the club for the event will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Local residents looking to celebrate New Year’s Day with some exercise still have time to participate in the Balmy Beach Club’s Hair of the Dog fun run-walk which takes place on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 1.

This is the 40th year for the run which features a three-kilometre walk/run starting at 11:30 a.m., and a nine-kilometre run starting at noon.

The event is organized by the Balmy Beach Club and the starting line is on the Boardwalk in front of the club at the foot of Beech Avenue.

Those wishing to take part in today’s run can register at the club from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. this morning.

The event’s name comes from the term “hair of the dog that bit you,” which is a metaphor for drinking again to cure your hangover.

Participants have several categories to choose from for this year’s event including Men’s Open or Women’s Open, Youth Male or Female 18 and under, Men’s or Women’s Master 45 and over, Power Walkers 9K Men and Women, Parents with children in strollers or 3K Half Milers, 3KM Walkers and Runners, Parents with Strollers and the “Open Hangover” Hair of the Dog award.

To enter, the fees are $45 for adults, $20 for children 18 and under, and $90 for a family pass that includes two adults and any children age 18 and under.

After the run-walk takes place, there will be a hot lunch served as well as the award ceremony for participants. Those who do not want to walk or run can purchase tickets for the lunch only at a cost of $15.

Part of the “Open Hangover” package includes an alcoholic drink (or juice or water if you prefer) that you will be served at this time.

Funds that are collected during the fun run goes towards Balmy Beach Club’s canoe/kayaking program for ages eight and up. The programs offered range from summer camps to full season programs and all year programs.

For more information, or to preregister online, please visit https://balmybeachcanoeclub.sportical.com/events/4260