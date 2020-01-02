Beaches-East York residents invited to New Year’s Levee on Sunday, Jan. 5

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford host a New Year's Levee for residents on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Firkin on Danforth pub.

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford are teaming up to host a New Year’s Levee for local residents on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The levee will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Firkin on Danforth pub, 2057B Danforth Ave.

Residents are invited to meet and greet with their MP and Councillor at the event which celebrates the New Year. Light refreshments will be served at the levee.

For more information on the levee, please contact Erskine-Smith’s office at 416-467-0860 or Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755.