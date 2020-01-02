Toronto police investigating after man’s body found on Woodbine Beach

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found on Woodbine Beach, just south of the Donald D Summerville Pool on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found on Woodbine Beach just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Police were called to the area south of the Donald D. Summerville Pool on Lake Shore Boulevard East, just south of Queen Street East, for a report that a body had been discovered on the beach.

Police are treating the death as “suspicious” at this time, but are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the man died.

The age of the man is not known, but police said he was of Asian descent.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police’s 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com