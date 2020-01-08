Dump truck hits three vehicles on Scarborough Road in the Beach

No one was injured after a dump truck towing a large excavator lost control and crashed into three parked vehicles on Scarborough Road in the Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 8, afternoon.
The accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., in front of a house on the east side of Scarborough Road just north of Queen Street East.
The large white dump truck, which had a trailer for an excavator, appeared to have slid down the incline on the road into the three parked vehicles.
A Honda SUV, a Toyota minivan and a Ford pickup were hit by the dump truck.
The pick up was plowed onto the front yard of a home on Scarborough Road before being stopped by a large tree and a stone retaining wall.
Construction involving excavators was taking place on Scarborough Road a few doors north of the accident.
Police are in the early stages of the investigation and a commercial vehicle inspection unit was on the scene.
