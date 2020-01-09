New Year’s Levee hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford set for Jan. 11 at East York Civic Centre

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford hosts the East York New Year's Levee on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the East York Civic Centre.

A New Year’s Levee for East York residents is slated for Saturday, Jan. 11.

The East York New Year’s Levee will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre.

The levee will be hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

Residents are invited to come to the event and meet with the councillor and other representatives from the City of Toronto including police officers and firefighters.

The East York Civic Centre is located at 850 Coxwell Ave., just north of Mortimer Avenue.

For more information, please call Councillor Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755.