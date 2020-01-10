New Year’s levees, celebrations to be hosted by local MP and MPPs

Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin hosts a New Year's Levee on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Area residents will have a trio of opportunities this month to meet with their federal and provincial representatives at local celebrations.

Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin hosts her New Year’s Levee on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 11.

The levee takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dabrusin’s new constituency office at 1028 Queen St. E., at Carlaw Avenue.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown hosts an open house at her community office. The open house will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Berns-McGown’s community office is located at 1821 Danforth Ave., just west of Roseheath Avenue.

Wrapping up the January celebrations will be a New Year’s levee hosted by Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum.

The levee takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre. The levee runs from 12:30 to 3 p.m., and will feature a free lunch and entertainment.

The West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre is located at 313 Pharmacy Ave.