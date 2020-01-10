Workshop aims to put fun back into romance

The Mistress of Play will be running a workshop on putting the fun back into romance at a workshop over the Valentine's Day weekend. More information can be found at an information session on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beach United Church. Photo: Submitted.

By KAITLYN SMITH

Sitting in front of a cup of coffee at Juice and Java, the Mistress of Play wears a pink sweater and a pearly smile.

Her manner is welcoming and her voice lilts over the Christmas music playing in the background. This is the woman who has answered every email, every phone call with a warm gesture.

This is the woman putting “fun” back into the fundamentals of romance.

She is a certified life skills coach with 22 years of experience, an award-winning playwright and theatre director.

The author of four Playtime Scripts, she has combined her careers to write erotic scripts, and teach couples role playing to help rejuvenate their intimacy.

“I think people have this preconception of what love should be; of what their sexual life should be,” she explained. “I come along and teach something different in erotic and romantic role playing scripts.”

With a little bit of science and a little bit of sexy, she will be hosting a three-day workshop under the House of Play & Romance to introduce couples to the art of play, creativity and imagination, and role playing.

“I ask couples what play means to them,” she said when asked to define “play.”

“It’s something that gives you great pleasure. If something brings you stress, then it’s not play.”

Couples from all walks of life are invited to attend. From months-long to years-long relationships, Lee believes romance is for everyone.

It’s about breaking barriers and the stigma of what love and sex look like as well as who they are for, she emphasized.

“Your partner should feel wanted and loved,” she said. “Because men need romance too!”

However, she does not recommend couples in conflict attend her workshop. “I am not a therapist.”

She also mentioned that her scripts are for heterosexual couples, for now. She is working on a collection that will be LGBTQ+ inclusive, and hopes to manufacture workshops around them in the future.

An information session will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Beach United Church from 3-4 p.m. to meet with her, and sign up for the workshop, which will run on Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb. 14-16).

She will be accepting 25 couples on a first-come-first-serve basis, and will be handing out prizes to attendees.

More information on the House of Play & Romance can be found at www.themistressofplay.com/house-of-play-and-romance