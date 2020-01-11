Mayor John Tory hosts skating party at Kew Gardens rink on Sunday, Jan. 12, afternoon

The Mayor's Annual Skate Party takes place on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Kew Gardens rink in the Beach from 1 to 4 p.m.

Local residents are invited to join Mayor John Tory at a skating party set for Sunday, Jan. 12 in the Beach.

The Mayor’s Annual Skate Party takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kew Gardens outdoor rink.

This event is open to all members of the community, and there will be free skate rentals, hot beverages, music, and lots of skating.

Those wishing to take advantage of the free skate rentals are reminded that quantities are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E., but the rink is located in the far south end of park just west of the foot of Lee Avenue.

For more info on the Mayor’s Annual Skate Party, please call 416-392-7666