Deja Views: A look back to Queen Street East and Ryan’s Hardware 1956

The above photo by John Ryan was taken in 1956 and shows the family hardware store on Queen Street East in the Beach. Inset photo shows the location today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This storefront photo was taken in the winter of 1956. It features the hardware store that the Ryan brothers ran for decades.

The building, obviously razed now and replaced, sat on the sunny side of Queen Street East between Willow and Beech avenues.

