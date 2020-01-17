Danforth Avenue closure between Oak Park and Gledhill set for this weekend

Crane removal from this condo project at 2301 Danforth Ave. will result in a road closure this weekend.

Danforth Avenue between Oak Park Avenue and Gledhill Avenue will be closed this coming weekend for the removal of a crane from a condominium project.

The closure will be begin on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. and continue through until Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11 p.m.

The condominium project at 2301 Danforth Ave. is nearing completion and the crane will be taken down this weekend.

Drivers trying to get through the area will have to detour onto local side streets, so area residents need to be aware that there will be increased traffic.

For more info city road closures, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-restrictions-closures/restrictions-map/