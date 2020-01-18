Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown hosts open house on afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 18

Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown hosts an open house this afternoon at her community office on Danforth Avenue.

Local residents are invited to an open house this afternoon (Saturday, Jan. 18) hosted by Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown.

The open house will take place at her community office from 1 to 3 p.m.

On her Facebook page, Berns-McGown said of the open house: “Come say hello, meet neighbours, celebrate the new decade and share with me your thoughts on what I should push for at Queen’s Park. This is a free event, open to all.”

Berns-McGown’s community office is located at 1821 Danforth Ave., just west of Roseheath Avenue.

Later this month, there will be a New Year’s levee hosted by Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum.

Begum’s levee takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre. It runs from 12:30 to 3 p.m., and will feature a free lunch and entertainment.

The West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre is located at 313 Pharmacy Ave.