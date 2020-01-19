Historian Domagala to present talk on The Synagogue in the Beach on Sunday (Jan. 19) afternoon

The Beach Hebrew Institute welcomes historian Gene Domagala for a presentation on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 19.

Local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala will be giving a talk on The Synagogue in the Beach on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The presentation will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and will take place at the Beach Hebrew Institute at 109 Kenilworth Ave.

The Beach Hebrew Institute is celebrating its 100th anniversary (1919 to 2019), and Domagala’s presentation is one of the centenary events. Domagala’s talk had originally been scheduled for Dec. 1 of last year, but was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

“Join us to hear local Beach historian and raconteur Gene Domagala tell engaging stories about the history of the Beach Hebrew Institute,” said the Institute’s website of this afternoon’s talk. “Gene is a long-time friend of the shul and his talk is part of the BHI’s 100th anniversary celebrations.”

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served afterward.