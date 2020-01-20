Community Centre 55’s Winter Carnival slated for Kimberley Public School on Jan. 25

A bouncy castle will be among the activities for those attending Community Centre 55's Winter Carnival at Kimberley Public School on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Community Centre 55 hosts its annual Winter Carnival this Saturday.

The carnival takes place at Kimberley Public School, 50 Swanwick Ave., on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be numerous activities taking place at the carnival including crafts, games, face painting, a bouncy castle, a bake sale and more.

Also, there will be popcorn and the always popular cotton candy on sale for those in attendance.

For more information, please visit Community Centre 55 online at www.centre55.com