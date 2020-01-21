Rotary Club of the Beaches hosts Official Chartering celebration on Jan. 23

The Official Chartering Ceremony for the new Rotary Club of the Beaches will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The celebration is set for the Balmy Beach Club from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Rotary Club of the Beaches will become the newest members of Rotary International District 7070.
All are welcome to attend the event which will feature food, music, drinks, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction. Tickets cost $40 at the door.
The Balmy Beach Club is located at 360 Lake Front.
For more information on the Rotary Club of the Beaches, please email rotarytorontobeach@gmail.com
