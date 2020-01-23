Pair of local Robbie Burns Day celebrations planned for Saturday, Jan. 25

Reverend Dr. Malcolm Sinclair recites Robbie Burn’s Address To A Haggis while piper Jamie Kennedy looks on at last year's Robbie Burns luncheon at St. Paul's United Church.

Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church in southwest Scarborough hosts its annual Robbie Burns Roast Beef Dinner and Ceiliah on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 25.

The church is located at 31 Wood Glen Rd.

The celebration honouring legendary Scottish poet Robbie Burns begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include dinner, songs, readings, Scottish Country Dancers and a Highland Dancer.

Please note this dinner is sold out. For info, call 416-699-3084.

Also, St. Paul’s United Church at 200 McIntosh St. holds its 10th annual Robbie Burns luncheon on Jan. 25 from noon to 3 p.m.

For more info, please call 416- 261-4222.

Robert “Rabbie” Burns was the Bard of Ayrshire, Ploughman Poet, and various other names and epithets, he was a Scottish poet and lyricist. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and is celebrated worldwide.

Burns Suppers are held annually on or near Robbie Burns Day/Night on Jan. 25 to celebrate the iconic Scottish bard.