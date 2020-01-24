Open House on Danforth Study set for Monday, Jan. 27, at Monarch Park Collegiate

Danforth Avenue looking west from Moberly Avenue is shown in this photo from last August. An Open House for residents to learn more about the City of Toronto's Danforth Study is set for Monday, Jan. 27.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

Local residents are invited to learn more about the City of Toronto’s Danforth Study at an Open House on Monday, Jan. 27, at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute.

The Open House will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monarch Park Collegiate is located at 1 Hanson St.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford encourage residents to attend and participate in the conversation about the Danforth Study.

“The Danforth Study is a very exciting study, it’s six kilometres that is being looked at,” Fletcher said.

“It’s one of the largest studies we’ve had in the City of Toronto. It is probably the largest study in a long time.”

The Danforth Study is made up of three components.

The first is the planning study that looks at the Broadview to Coxwell area. It will look at future city-building opportunities, guide new development and examine ways to enhance the public realm and quality of the area.

The second is an economic analysis to get an understanding of the economic environment and issues faced by retailers along the Danforth.

Third is a complete street study from the Broadview to Victoria Park avenues to examine the roadway width and curbside uses, and to review the options for a complete street design and the potential for on-street protected bike lanes.

“The people who are walking, driving, riding, or rolling along Danforth every day know best what’s good and what can be improved,” Bradford said.

“Intersections that can be made safer, public art or a specific heritage asset you love, or just something about your stretch of the Danforth that you think we should replicate. These are the kinds of ideas we need the community share.”

This will be the second in a series of meetings discussing the Danforth Study.

For more information, please visit www.toronto.ca/danforthstudy

If you are unable to attend the meeting, email Danforthstudy@toronto.ca with thoughts and feedback.