Scarborough Young Bruins Atom AA hockey team takes Silver Stick title

The Scarborough Young Bruins Atom AA hockey team recently won the International Silver Stick Tournament championship in Sarnia. Photo: Submitted.

The Scarborough Young Bruins Atom AA hockey team recently brought home the championship from the International Silver Stick Tournament Finals held in Sarnia on the weekend of Jan. 16 to 19.

Making the title win special was that it is believed to be a Silver Stick finals first as it saw the Young Bruins face off against their crosstown rivals the Scarborough Ice Raiders in the championship game. It is believed to be the first time in the Silver Stick’s 51-year history that two teams from the same town met in the title game.

In the championship game, the Young Bruins beat the Ice Raiders 1-0.

Young Bruins captain Colton Byck scored the game’s only goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

Byck was named a tourney all-star and also won the Silver Stick’s first-ever Kathy Graham Memorial Award for being the leading scorer throughout the tournament.

To participate in the International Silver Stick Finals, teams must win a regional tournament first.

The home rink for the Young Bruins is Scarborough Arena Gardens at Birchmount and Kingston roads.

Last year, the team won the GTHL Minor Atom AA City Championships in a hard-fought series against the Mississauga Jets. The Young Bruins are looking forward to this year’s playoffs which begin in early February.

Members of the Scarborough Young Bruins Atom AA team are Ryder Harris, Riley Fedorchuk, Nolan Boyd, Aiden Crookston, Colton Byck, Eddie Lombardi, Jalel Bieber, Charlie Shuttleworth, Stoli Tsikos, Maxime Carrier-Kerr, Josh Taylor, Ben Tanouye, Tyrone Taylor, Alistair Watson and Charlie Appt.

Coaches are Brandon Turner and Adam Place. Assistant coaches are Tim Halloran and James Byck. Manager is Shannon Crookston and trainer is Christie Allaire.