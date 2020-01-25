Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum hosts New Year’s Levee on Jan. 25

Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum hosts a New Year's Levee today (Saturday, Jan. 25) at the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre.

The levee will be on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre.

The levee runs from 12:30 to 3 p.m., and will feature a free lunch and entertainment.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 23, Begum said:

“In case you needed another reason to attend our New Year’s Levee this weekend, we’ll be serving Scarborough Southwest’s world famous Warden Station beef patties from Fahmee Bakery & Jamaican Foods! There will also be a light lunch with vegetarian and halal options.”

The West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre is located at 313 Pharmacy Ave.

For more information, please send an email to DBegum-CO@ndp.on.ca or call 416-261-9525.