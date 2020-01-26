Deja Views: Looking back at Variety Corner in the 1980s

Chirs Nicholls took this photo of the Variety Corner at Kippendavie Avenue and Queen Street East in the mid 1980s. Inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the site as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This delightful image was taken by photographer Chris Nicholls when he was a student in the mid 1980s.

It’s on the shady side of Queen Street East on the corner of Kippendavie Avenue. You can just see the firehall tower peeking out on the right.

Did you know that a very famous Hollywood director’s parents ran a business out of this very store years ago?

His name is Norman Jewison and he also went to Kew Beach Public School which is right behind you if you were to take this picture yourself. Anyway, Mr. Jewison directed one of my favourite movies, Fiddler on the Roof.

Thank you, Chris for your contribution!

If you would like to see more of Chris’ work, check out chrisnicholls.live