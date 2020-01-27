Riverdale Collegiate receives technology grant as part of Best Buy Canada program

Riverdale Collegiate recently received a grant from Best Buy Canada for the school's technology and robotics programs.

By ALANA RAYMAN

Riverdale Collegiate Institute is reaping the benefits of a grant received from Best Buy’s Social Impact Initiative program.

The grants of up to $10,000 are awarded to Canadian secondary schools.

The program was designed to help schools get funding in areas such as technology, laboratories, special needs areas and math programs.

“Best Buy Canada believes that access to technology is a key component to building a student’s confidence and creativity; qualities that open doors to future possibilities,” said Best Buy in a press release.

During each submission period schools can apply for one of two different grants.

General School Tech grants are used to improve and integrate technology in the classrooms, as well as libraries, special needs and literacy programs.

STEM School Tech Grants are available for schools looking to add new technology for science, math, engineering and robotics programs.

Riverdale robotics teacher Danielle Stagmatiou and her students were elated when they won their STEM School Tech Grant of $9,740.

She had never applied to specific program before, and it was a rigorous process that included an application from her and the principal, followed by an interview with Best Buy Canada.

“Our laptops are currently refurbished and we also need parts for our extra-curricular robotics class, like drills and band saws,” said Stagmatiou. “Our programs teach teamwork, entrepreneurship, leadership and motivation.”

A third of the funding will also be used for Riverdale Collegiate’s outreach program, which teaches local middle schools and boys and girls clubs about Lego robotics.