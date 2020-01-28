Gang Prevention Town Hall meeting to be held at Crescent Town Club

Toronto police’s Integrated Gang Prevention Task Force will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Crescent Town Club.
The meeting takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.
Issues to be discussed will include the risk factors associated to youth gang involvement; how community members can locate social services independent of police or other government agency involvement; and how to connect to local grassroots social service providers and faith-based organizations.
The Town Hall meeting is child-friendly and food will be provided.
The Integrated Gang Prevention Task Force’s mission statement is “to reduce gang membership and violence through a multisectoral approach focused on education, prevention, intervention and suppression in partnership with like-minded stakeholders.”
The Crescent Town Club is located at 2A The Market Place, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area.
For more info on this meeting, please visit www.torontogangprevention.ca
