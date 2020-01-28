Open house on Ontario Line plans set for Metropolitan Community Church on Jan. 28

The proposed Ontario Line will run between the Ontario Science Centre and the Exhibition/Ontario Place.

An open house on the proposed Ontario Line is set for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The open house takes place at the Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from Metrolinx, the Ontario government’s regional transportation agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area, will host the open house.

The Ontario Line is a proposed downtown relief subway line running between the Ontario Science Centre at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue southwest to Exhibition/Ontario Place. The proposed line is approximately 16 kilometres, and portions of it would run aboveground through Leslieville from Eastern Avenue to Gerrard Street East.

The proposed plan is for Ontario Line trains to run alongside the already existing GO railway line through the East Toronto area, expanding the tracks from three to six.

Groups including the East End Transit Alliance, made up of community residents and business owners, have a number of concerns about the proposed Ontario Line. Some of those concerns include noise levels, economic impact and pollution from the aboveground portion of the line.

Member of the East End Transit Alliance will be at tonight’s meeting with signs, posters and questions for Metrolinx.

For more information on the Ontario Line and Metrolinx, please visit http://www.metrolinx.com/en/greaterregion/projects/ontario-line.aspx