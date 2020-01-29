Super Bowl party planned for Feb. 2 at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will host a Super Bowl party on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 2.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 per person.

There will be snacks available throughout the game and a buffet-style meal after the first quarter.

There will also be draws to win prizes during and at the end of the game.

Everyone is invited to take in the game on one of three big-screen televisions.

Tickets will be sold at the Branch 11 clubroom.

Please note there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd.

For more information, please call 416-699-1353.