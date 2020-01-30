Orca activist and author Mark Leiren-Young to visit Ella Minnow Children’s Book Store on Kingston Road

Author Mark Leiren-Young will be at Ella Minnow Children's Book on Kingston Road on Feb. 1 for an environmental event.

Local residents are invited to join award-winning orca activist and author Mark Leiren-Young at the Ella Minnow Children’s Book Store on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. for an exciting environmental event.

Leiran-Young is also a writer, filmmaker, and podcaster. He will discuss how humans relate to orcas and how we can keep their environment thriving.

Community group Plastic Free Beach Toronto will also attend on Saturday to discuss reducing plastic and how residents can make a difference in their community.

The event is recommended for families and children ages six and up.

Ella Minnow Children’s Book Store is located at 991 Kingston Rd., just east of Kingswood Road.

For more information, please visit www.ellaminnow.ca