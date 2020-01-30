Production of The Knitting Pilgrim at Beach United Church to help raise funds for Community Centre 55 programs

A performance of Kirk Dunn's The Knitting Pilgrim is set for Saturday, March 7 at Beach United Church.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

Vicky Tsorlinis, the 2019 Beach Citizen of the Year, is teaming up with Community Centre 55 and Beach United Church to present a performance of The Knitting Pilgrim.

The show is slated to take place on Saturday Mar. 7 at the Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., at 8 p.m.

The Knitting Pilgrim is performed singlehandedly by Kirk Dunn as he weaves together personal storytelling, images and discusses the similarities between Judaism, Christianity and Islam that are represented by the three large tapestries on stage that he knitted himself.

Tsorlinis has known Dunn for over 20 years and said that he always carried a pair of knitting needles in hand and a ball of yarn on his person, and would find a place to knit.

“Every chance he got, he knit,” said Tsorlinis.

As Dunn was always knitting something in progress, it was only recently that Tsorlinis found out it was connected to these tapestries.

She had gone to see The Knitting Pilgrim production in September of 2019.

The aspect that impressed her most was how genuine and honest the production was about Dunn’s research into the different religions, learning the good and the bad and how insightful and informative it was.

Tsorlinis said she didn’t know very much about religion before watching the show but it didn’t take away from her enjoyment. She described it as “a show about religion, but not religious.”

“I think it is something that everyone can see because it’s absolutely mesmerizing,” said Tsorlinis. “I was in tears at the end of it and so were the other four people I went to see the show with.”

All of the proceeds from the March 7 performance will go towards supporting programs offered by Community Centre 55.

Tickets are $20 each.

Please email vickytsorlinis@rogers.com to purchase tickets.

There are only 250 tickets available due to space, so they must be purchased in advance. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

Those wishing to attend are advised to buy a ticket as soon as possible as The Knitting Pilgrim has been a well-received show throughout Canada, and Tsorlinis is expecting it to sell out before the performance date.