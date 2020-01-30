Toronto police seek public’s help locating missing man last seen near Woodbine and Gerrard

Timothy Grandsire-Sawyer, 39, was last seen on Jan. 24 in the Woodbine and Gerrard area. Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Timothy Grandsire-Sawyer was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Grandsire-Sawyer, 39, is described as five-foot nine-inches tall, medium build, clean-shaven, blond hair that is shoulder length, blue eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, hiking boots and a black hat.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com