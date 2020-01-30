Toronto police seek public’s help locating missing man last seen near Woodbine and Gerrard

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Timothy Grandsire-Sawyer was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
Grandsire-Sawyer, 39, is described as five-foot nine-inches tall, medium build, clean-shaven, blond hair that is shoulder length, blue eyes and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, hiking boots and a black hat.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
