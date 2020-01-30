Vasant Panchami celebration set for Regent Heights Public School on Pharmacy Avenue

Youngsters take part in a yoga demonstration during last year's Vasant Panchami celebration at Regent Heights Public School. This year's celebration takes place on Friday, Jan. 31.

Regent Heights Public School in southwest Scarborough is holding a Vasant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) Festival on Friday, Jan. 31.

The celebration honours the Goddess of Learning and this will be the third year it has taken place at the school.

The celebration goes from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The two-hour program will consist of Saraswati prayer and meditation, followed by colourful cultural activities and vegetarian refreshments.

The festival is to celebrate the Goddess of Learning, Saraswati. She is also known as the goddess for education, knowledge, music, teachers, poets and speakers. She originates from 5,000 years ago during the Vedic Period in ancient India. Her name means river or water which symbolizes the source of life, similarly to knowledge and learning. Saraswati is celebrated in South Asian communities all around the world.

The event is open for all to attend.

Regent Heights Public School is located at 555 Pharmacy Ave., south of St. Clair Avenue.