Opening reception for The Heart Show at Gerrard Art Space set for Saturday, Feb. 1

The Gerrard Art Space will host the opening reception for The Heart Show on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 1.
The reception will go from 3 to 6 p.m.
At the reception there will be light appetizers, conversation and art to enjoy. Admission is free.
There will be art works featured by Trinley Dorje, Daphne Jacobs, Bill Ward, Jyne Greenley, Beverly C. Howell, Tamar Ishaky, Nancy Miranda, Dahlia Sawwan, Hisham Saad, Alison J. Gray, Carolyn Riddell, Alison Melville, Tanvir Azad, Dana Green, Karin Jeffrey and Christine Stait-Gardner.
The Heart Show will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16.
The Gerrard Art Space is located at 1475 Gerrard St. E.
For more information, visit www.gerrardartspace.com/exhibitions
