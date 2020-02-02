Reel Beach: Take this quiz to test your movie knowledge in advance of the Academy Awards

Jay Baruchel gets animated as this hero. Take the Reel Beach quiz to see if you know the answer.

By BERNIE FLETCHER

The Academy Awards are set for Sunday, Feb. 9.

So now it’s time to check your 2020 vision with this screen test:

1.) Actor/ director Jay Baruchel moved from Montreal to the Beach a few years ago. He “loves it” here, but is still a die-hard Canadiens fan.

In what Clint Eastwood movie did Baruchel get his big break playing an unlikely boxer?

a) Almost Famous (2000) 1 Oscar

b) Million Dollar Baby (2004) 4 Oscars

c) Mystic River (2003) 2 Oscars

2.) Hollywood loves Canadian voices in animated movies. The first to play Spider-Man was local actor Paul Soles way back in 1967. Will Arnett and Michael Cera are the voices of Batman and Robin in the Lego movies.

Can you match the Canuck actor with the Oscar-winning film?

i) Mike Myers

a) Up (2009)

ii) Christopher Plummer

b) Zootopia (2016)

iii) Jim Carrey

c) Ratatouille (2007)

iv) Catherine O’Hara

d) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

v) Will Arnett

e) Beetlejuice (1988)

vi) Don Lake

f) Shrek (2001)

3.) The big studios have made some small steps toward more diversity. Ryerson grad Mena Massoud played Aladdin in the hit 2019 remake of the classic animated film. Simu Liu is set to portray a Marvel superhero. Toronto’s Domee Shi won the Oscar last year for Best Animated Short Film for “Bao”.

In accepting the award, Shi spoke to “all the nerdy girls who hide behind their sketchbooks, don’t be afraid to tell your stories to the world”. She also worked as a storyboard artist on Oscar-nominated Toy Story 4.

Match the “Northern Stars” with their characters in these 2019 animated films:

i) Keanu Reeves

a) Pikachu in Pokemon Detective Pikachu

ii) Ryan Reynolds

b) Pumbaa in The Lion King

iii) Cobie Smulders

c) Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

iv) Jay Baruchel

d) Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4

v) Seth Rogen

e) Grandpa Frump in The Addams Family

vi) Martin Short

f) Wonder Woman in The Lego Movie 2

4.) Mike Myers was a Scarborough high school friend of this “Rocketman” (2019) producer who is married to a Knight, but is not a Lady:

a) David Furnish

b) Eric McCormick

c) Ed Robertson

5.) Toronto’s Hannah Gross portrays a young Penny Fleck in Joker which leads with 11 Oscar noms. Her father Paul Gross is famous for playing an iconic Mountie in which television show?

a) Street Legal

b) Due South

c) The Republic of Doyle

6.) In an Oscar-winning film from last year, Mike Myers played a music executive who is looking for “the kind of song teenagers can crank up the volume in their car and bang their heads to. ____________ will never be that song”.

a) We are the Champions

b) Yesterday

c) Bohemian Rhapsody

7.) This singer who went to Birchmount C. I. plays himself in Uncut Gems (2019)

a) The Weeknd

b) Shawn Mendes

c) Drake

Answers

1.) b

2.) (i) f ii) a iii) d iv) e v) c vi) b

3.) i) d ii) a iii) f iv) c v) b vi) e

4.) a

5.) b

6.) c

7.) a