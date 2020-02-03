Rezonance Baroque Ensemble’s Flights of Fancy concert set for St. Barnabas Church

The Rezonance Baroque Ensemble presents Flights of Fancy on Feb. 9 at St Barnabas Church on Danforth Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

The Rezonance Baroque Ensemble will present its Flights of Fancy concert on Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. Barnabas Church on Danforth Avenue.

The concert “brings spontaneity to concert music” featuring Baroque-style improvisation.

The program will include both Baroque and Renaissance-style musical improvisations along with performing works by Bertali, Fresobaldi, Ortiz and more.

Featured musicians performing will include Rezan Onen-Lapointe, Benjamin Stein, David Podgorski, and Erika Neilsen.

Tickets are $20 in advance with online orders. At the door, tickets will be $25. Student tickets are $15 and children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.

To order tickets, please visit www.rezonanceensemble.com/concerts

St. Barnabas Church is located at 361 Danforth Ave.