Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting on Danforth Avenue just east of Greenwood Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 5, on Danforth Avenue just east of Greenwood Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are looking for multiple suspects after a shooting on Danforth Avenue just east of Greenwood Avenue took the life of a man in his 20s early on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Police were called to 1232 Danforth Ave. at 3:01 a.m. for multiple reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man on the north sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Two or three males dressed in dark clothing fled the scene in a motor vehicle, police said.

According to reports, the victim had been in a local bar playing billiards with a number of other people when he went out onto Danforth Avenue for a smoke.

Shortly after that the sound of gunshots was heard, and police were called.

At this time, there are no further descriptions of the suspects available.

The Toronto police homicide squad is now investigating.

The man is Toronto’s ninth homicide victim of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com