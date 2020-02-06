Community Centre 55’s Soup Tasting Competition helps raise funds for local programs

Eddy and Chanelle from the Outrigger on the Beach fill up a bowl at the 2019 Soup Tasting Competition.

Local residents are invited to be the judge at Community Centre 55’s annual Soup Tasting Competition.

The event, which helps raise funds for Community Centre 55 programs, takes place on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A number of local restaurants will be offering up their soups in a bid to win local bragging rights for the year along with the much-coveted Community Centre 55 Silver Ladle. The 2019 winner was The Ellery restaurant on Danforth Avenue.

For a $5 admission, residents can be a judge at the competition as they taste and score the soups that will be on offer.

Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main Street, south of Gerrard Street East.

For more information, please call Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113.