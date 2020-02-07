Police seek information on SUV in connection with incident in which woman, 93, was found with multiple injuries and later died

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public's help in identifying an SUV sought in connection with suspicious incident investigation from earlier this year. Inset photo shows a security camera image of the vehicle.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle being sought in connection with a suspicious incident investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, 55 Division police officers attended and investigated a suspicious incident in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area.

According to a police press release on Friday, Feb. 7, a 93-year-old woman had left a seniors residence in the evening hours of Friday, Jan. 3. The woman was located suffering from multiple injuries at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the area of Queen and Pape.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said a vehicle was seen leaving the Queen and Pape area some time before the woman was located.

As part of the investigation, police would like to speak to the driver of this vehicle or any of the occupants.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, possibly maroon, 2010 or 2011 SUV model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com,