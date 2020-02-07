Two people suffer minor injuries after vehicle strikes building at Danforth and Moberly

By WALLY HUCKER
Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a building on the south side of Danforth Avenue at Moberly Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The noon-hour crash saw a black crossover vehicle strike the Origin Wellness building at 2017 Danforth Ave.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle suffered what police told Beach Metro News seemed to be “very minor injuries.”
The front door of Origin Wellness and surrounding glass and brickwork were heavily damaged by the impact. Origin Wellness occupies the front ground floor of the building on the south side of Danforth at the corner of Moberly Ave., one block west of Woodbine.
No injuries were reported by occupants of the building, nor were any pedestrians hurt.
The driver of the vehicle was attempting to turn southbound from Danforth onto Moberly when the collision occurred.
While Danforth was wet but clear of snow when Beach Metro News happened on the scene within the hour of the collision, the side street had still residual snow and slush.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 416-808-5500.
