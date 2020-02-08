Entertainment, lion dance part of Gerrard Square Chinese New Year celebrations on Saturday, Feb. 8

Dancers perform at the 2019 Chinese New Year celebrations in Gerrard Square. This year's celebration takes place on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Chinese New Year celebration is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, to welcome the Year of the Rat.

The celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gerrard Square, 1000 Gerrard St. E.

Chinese New Year was officially welcomed on Saturday, Jan. 25, but celebrations are continuing this month.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is helping organizing the Gerrard Square event.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, visitors to the shopping centre will be able to take in community information displays, a lion dance and entertainment.

A number of groups will be performing on stage in Gerrard Square from noon to 2 p.m. as part of the celebrations.

“It’s a huge event at Gerrard Square and I’ve been helping to organize it for many years. It is so well attended and enjoyed,” Fletcher told Beach Metro News in an earlier interview.

“We used to do it along with Jack (Layton) and Peter (Tabuns) back at Matty Eckler Community Centre, but it outgrew that space and now takes place at Gerrard Square.”

For more information, please visit https://www.gerrardsquare.com/