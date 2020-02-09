Deja Views: From Crosswalk Variety to Tim Hortons

The above photo of Crosswalk Variety, at the northeast corner of Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue was taken in 1975 by Chris Nicholls. Today, it is the site of a Tim Hortons.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I’m sure many Beacher’s remember the most appropriately named Variety store in the neighbourhood. Crosswalk Variety was on Queen Street East, just across from Kew Gardens.

This image was shot by photographer Chris Nicholls in 1985.

Before Timmy’s came to roost, it was a video gaming store.

Thank you Chris for your contribution!

