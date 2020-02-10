Police in 55 Division seek help locating family members of John Cunningham, 72

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating next of kin for an East Toronto resident who died in his home early last month.
John Cunningham, 72, passed away in his residence at 668A Queen Street East (just west of Broadview Avenue) on Jan. 2, 2020.
Since then, police investigators have been trying to find Cunningham’s next of kin to notify them of his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
