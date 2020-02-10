Tuesday night jazz sessions taking place at Salty Dog on Queen Street East

Tuesday night jazz sessions are set for this month at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill on Queen Street East.

The Salty Dog Bar & Grill is starting up its 10th year of live jazz performances on Tuesday nights this month.

The sessions run from 7 to 10 p.m., and there is no cover charge to attend.

The Tuesday, Feb. 11, session will feature Shawn Nyquist on saxophone, Ted Quinlan on guitar, Jeff McLeod on organ and Greg Pilo on drums.

Performing on Tuesday, Feb 18. will be Kevin Turcotte on trumpet, Rob Piltch on guitar, Neil Swainson on bass and Greg Pilo on drums.

For Tuesday, Feb. 25, the musicians are to be determined.

For more information, please call 416-849-5064.