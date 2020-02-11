Police seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in Queen and Coxwell area on Christmas Day

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public's help locating Raven Rochelle Stephens, 27, who last seen on Christmas Day in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Raven Rochelle Stephens, was last seen at the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area on Dec. 25, 2019.

Stephens is described as 5’4, 150 lbs, with black hair and has visible scars along both forearms.

Police are concerned for her safety, and issued a press release asking for the public’s help in finding her on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com