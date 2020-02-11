Reconstruction of Crescent Town pedestrian bridge set to start on morning of Feb. 12

If the weather permits, reconstruction of the Crescent Town pedestrian bridge is set to begin on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 12. Portions of the bridge collapsed in November of 2018, leading to it being torn down for safety reasons.

If weather permits, construction on the pedestrian bridge will begin at 9 a.m. and will be finished by early afternoon of that day.

If the weather does not permit, the next scheduled day for the bridge reconstruction will be the following day according to Beaches East-York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office.

The elevated concrete pedestrian walkway, which was approximately 15 feet high partially collapsed onto the Massey Square road early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, leaving a hole in the bridge and hanging concrete.

For safety reasons, the entire bridge was torn down shortly after the collapse.

The bridge connected Crescent Town Elementary School and neighbouring apartment buildings and provided a safe route for students to cross between the two.

The bridge has portions of it owned by Toronto District School Board and Pinedale Properties. The section of the bridge that was broken was owned by Pinedale Properties.

The TDSB had been working with Pinedale Properties to fix the walkway since it had to be torn down.