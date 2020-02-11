Winter Stations 2020 Opening Night celebration set for Feb. 13 at Fox Theatre

Mirage is one of the four art installations set for Woodbine Beach as part of Winter Stations 2020.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

There will be an Opening Night celebration for Winter Stations 2020 this Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Fox Theatre in the Beach from 7 to 9 p.m.

The free event is presented by Live Nation Canada and will give area residents a chance to meet the Winter Stations 2020 winning artists and learn about their designs.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Opening Night of Winter Stations and are especially excited to see it hosted at the historic Fox Theatre,” said Beach Village BIA Executive Director, Anna Sebert.

“Winter Stations has put our neighbourhood at centre stage for the last six years and we feel it fitting that the Opening Night has now found a home on Queen Street East in the Beach Village.”

The four Winter Stations 2020 art installations will be on display at Woodbine Beach from Feb. 17 to March 30.

The theme for the art installations this year is Beyond The Five Senses, where the artists were asked “explore how our senses interact and overlap to provide us with a picture of our environment and how we interact with it, demonstrating our subjective relationship to reality or displaying a distorted one.”

The winning submissions this year are: Mirage by Cristina Vega and Pablo Losa Fortangordo, Kaleidoscope of the Senses by Charlie Sutherland, Noodle Feed by iheartblob and The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble from Centennial College. (For more on this year’s Winter Stations installations, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/01/08/four-art-installations-set-for-winter-stations-2020-on-woodbine-beach/ )

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E.

To RSVP for the Opening Night event at the Fox Theatre, please go to www.winterstations.eventbrite.ca