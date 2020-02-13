No injuries reported after shots fired in Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area

Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area.

Toronto police are investigating after a number of shots were fired in the Pharmacy and Danforth avenues area early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13.

The incident took place near Pharmacy and Dolphin Drive, which is north of the Danforth.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to reports, two men were heard to be fighting in the area and shots were fired at a flatbed truck.

There are no further details from police on suspects.

Anyone with information can call 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 4`16-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com